India News | 'National Initiative Shaping India's Future': Rajasthan CM on Census 2027

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday described the Census of India 2027 as a 'national initiative that sets the direction for the future of the nation.' The Chief Minister also stated that the exercise is an example of how the government plans and distributes resources.

CM Sharma, in a video shared on social media, said, "The Census of India 2027 is not just a collection of data but a great national initiative that sets the direction for the future of the nation. It is an example of how the government plans, distributes resources and ensures that development reaches the last person in the society."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher Amid Global Uncertainty.

"In the first phase of Census 2027 in Rajasthan, the state will include house listing and house enumeration through door-to-door visits from May 16, 2026, to June 14, 2026. Along with this, between 1st May and 15th May 2026, citizens will also get the opportunity to take part in the self-enumeration, through which every citizen will be able to directly participate in the national responsibility," it added.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Chief Minister announced that the state will commence the Census 2027 process from May 1, urging citizens to actively participate and provide accurate information.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of April 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series of Indian censuses and the 8th since independence. This will be the largest census exercise in the world and marks a major step forward with digital integration, strengthened data security, and streamlining processes, reinforcing evidence-based policymaking. It introduces several pioneering features, including mobile-based data collection, near real-time monitoring through the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, an optional self-enumeration facility, and extensive use of geo-referenced jurisdictions. Comprehensive caste enumeration will be done during the Population Enumeration phase.

Supported by advanced digital tools, the exercise aims to deliver faster, more accurate, and granular data while ensuring the highest standards of data security and public participation.

The Indian Census has since been conducted decennially. However, the Census due in 2021 could not be undertaken on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census 2027 will therefore mark the next enumeration in the series, and is the 16th Indian Census overall and the 8th since Independence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)