New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Institute of Siddha on Wednesday set a Guinness World Record for providing Varmam therapy to 567 individuals simultaneously, an official statement said.

The event was held at the NIS campus in Tambaram, Chennai to highlight the growing recognition of Siddha medicine and its non-invasive, drug-free therapeutic methods, particularly through the practice of Varmam therapy, it said.

Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav appreciated the efforts of the NIS in a written message.

The Ayush ministry said in a statement that Varmam therapy, a unique and traditional healing modality within the Siddha system of medicine, has long been revered for its effectiveness in treating various health conditions.

It is particularly renowned for its ability to provide rapid relief for musculoskeletal pain, injuries, and neurological disorders.

While Varmakalai (the martial art form associated with Varmam) is often misunderstood as a combat technique, in Siddha medicine, it is a scientifically grounded therapeutic practice used to treat acute and chronic diseases, including stroke, arthritis, and trauma-related injuries, the statement stated.

The event saw 567 trained Varmanis (Varmam healers) simultaneously providing therapy to 567 individuals, underscoring the therapeutic reach and effectiveness of this traditional practice, it said.

The Guinness World Record not only demonstrated the therapeutic potential of Siddha medicine but also showcased the growing interest in traditional healing systems, it said.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "This type of event is not just about achieving an award; it's about raising awareness among the new generation and helping them understand the science and value behind such wonderful practices".

"The Siddha system of medicine is gaining significant attention both globally and within India. We are committed to sustaining this momentum. In recent years, the National Institute of Siddha has seen great progress," he added.

R Meenakumari, Director of the NIS, said, "This Guinness record will help the Siddha system of medicine to get a lot of attention from the world and within India".

