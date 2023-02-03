Jowai (Meghalaya) [India], February 3 (ANI): The National People's Party (NPP) President Conrad K Sangma on Friday released the party's election manifesto for the 2023 assembly elections called the "People's Document - Vision 2023-28".

The document details the party's vision for the people of Meghalaya for 2023-28, focusing on creating opportunities and employment for the youth, and support to farmers and villages.

It also includes a summary of the key achievements titled 'Promises Delivered' and the story of making a better Meghalaya, while the vision details taking Meghalaya from better to best.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pynursla MLA Prestone Tynsong along with Cabinet Minister and Nartiang MLA Sniawbhalang Dhar, and other top leaders of the party were present on occasion.

While launching the manifesto, Conrad K Sangma said, "The People's Document is a brief overview of a detailed plan the party has crafted through interventions for all sections of the society of Meghalaya. While the document only lists key interventions, the National People's Party has drafted a year-by-year detailed roadmap to realize the vision and not just mere promises for publicity purposes. NPP's vision is inclusive, realistic and futuristic to address the needs of various sections of Meghalaya."

He further added that the document encapsulates the idea that the party has achieved several milestones in the past five years in serving the citizens of the State and lays a strong foundation upon which the vision has been built to create a better society for all the citizens.

"NPP calls this document as People's Document as it lists out the detailed interventions targeted towards each and every citizen of Meghalaya - a roadmap of Better to Best Meghalaya," he marked.

Sangma further highlighted the key points of the manifesto and said that the party's aim is to develop the state at all levels.

"Creation of 5 lakh jobs, Support to Youth, Government services to every village, Support to Farmers, connect every village with all-weather roads and RCC/Steel Bridges, Development of key infrastructures and facilities, and Augment Health Sector are the key agendas of the government," Sangma said.

"Several existing schemes that have benefitted the people would continue with more support and greater coverage. Along with it, new schemes and policies would be taken up to enable Meghalaya to become one of the top 10 states in the country," he added. (ANI)

