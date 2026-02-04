Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the second season of its hit sci-fi drama Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, offering a first look at the return of Godzilla and Kong alongside a brand-new threat. The 10-episode season is scheduled to premiere globally on Friday, February 27, 2026, with new episodes rolling out weekly through May 1. Monarch Legacy of Monsters Season 1 Review: Finally A Monsterverse Offering Done Right! (LatestLY Exclusive).

A New Threat Emerges in the Monsterverse

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer, debuted during a press event on Tuesday, introduces a formidable new adversary known as Titan X. Described by the studio as an "ancient force emerging from the deep," the creature appears as a bioluminescent threat that challenges the existing order of the Monsterverse.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 2:

The footage confirms a shift in setting to Skull Island, the legendary home of King Kong. Following the events of the season one finale, the narrative will follow the Randa family and their allies as they navigate the treacherous landscape of the island and uncover the origins of a mysterious village that has risen from the sea.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Returning Cast and New Faces

Father and son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell return to their shared role as Lee Shaw, a character whose survival was left in question at the end of the previous season. The returning ensemble also includes Anna Sawai as Cate Randa, Ren Watabe as Kentaro Randa, Kiersey Clemons as May and Mari Yamamoto as Keiko Randa.

The second season will also expand its cast with several newcomers, including Amber Midthunder (Prey), who is set to play a powerful businesswoman named Isabel, along with Cliff Curtis and Dominique Tipper.

Expanding the Monsterverse

Produced by Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters continues to serve as a bridge within the larger Monsterverse franchise, which includes feature films such as Godzilla vs Kong. Showrunner Chris Black returns to lead the series, which explores the human impact of living in a world populated by Titans across multiple timelines. Monarch – Legacy of Monsters Review: Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell’s Godzilla Spinoff is a Fun Addition to the Monsterverse (LatestLY Exclusive).

The renewal comes as Apple TV+ signals a deeper investment in the franchise. In addition to this second season, the streamer has confirmed development on multiple spin-off series, including a prequel centred on a young Lee Shaw. The first episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 will be available to stream on February 27, 2026.

