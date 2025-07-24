New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, the Tri-services think-tank under Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, is organising a two-day national seminar on 'India's Maritime Vision' in New Delhi on July 24-25.

The event is being conducted in collaboration with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies, Ministry of Culture.

The seminar is aligned with the vision of a 'Whole of Nation' approach, bringing together strategic, cultural, and developmental stakeholders to explore India's evolving maritime narrative. The event reflects the synergy of defence, diplomacy, academia, industry and cultural institutions - a hallmark of comprehensive national power in the making.

The seminar is designed to explore India's maritime journey - from its ancient seafaring traditions and historical port networks to contemporary maritime challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific. Sessions will delve into strategic connectivity, maritime security, economic linkages, blue economy and the role of coastal infrastructure and governance in shaping India's future.

The event brings together an illustrious panel of speakers and participants, including senior serving officers from the Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard; Scholars from leading universities & maritime research institutions; Representatives from the shipping & port infrastructure sectors; Experts from think-tanks, policy bodies & strategic affairs institutions; and Cultural historians & practitioners.

The seminar directly contributes to the national goal of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India's aspiration to become a global maritime powerhouse by its centenary year of independence hinges on integrated thinking, sustained policy engagement and civil-military-academic collaboration. (ANI)

