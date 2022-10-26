New Delhi [India] 26 October (ANI): To promote the green environment and as a part of ongoing Special Campaign 2.0, National Sugar Institute in Kanpur donated 100 cloth bags for distribution in Ram Krishna Mission schools across the country.

In its endeavor to beat plastic pollution, the bags were printed with the message 'No Use of Plastic'.

Along with the Director of National Sugar Institute, other officers of the institute met Swami Atmashradhanand of the Mission and emphasized spreading awareness about plastic pollution and sensitizing school students so that all can collectively contribute towards conserving the environment. The officers of the Institute also requested that the Mission may take up a similar sensitization drive in its Ashrams where a large number of devotees throng around the year.

On this occasion, waste bins for different qualities of waste, cleaning material, and disinfectants were also provided by the Institute for the dispensary being operated by the Ashram. Narendra Mohan, Director of the Institute assured continuous support for conducting an awareness program for staff & students in the future.

Swami Atmashradhanand assured of all possible help in spreading the message about beating plastic pollution and using environment friendly products in its place. (ANI)

