Mumbai, October 26: The Army Ordnance Corps under the Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates for various positions. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of AOC at aocrecruitment.gov.in. The vacancies are for Material Assistant posts.

The last date to apply for the same is within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. The Ministry of Defence recruitment drive is being held to fill up 419 posts in the organisation. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Sub Inspector Posts At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must be graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or have a Diploma in Material Management. Candidates can also have Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from a recognized institution. Those who are interested to apply must note that the applicants should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

In order to get selected, applicants will have to give a recruitment test. Candidates will be shortlisted only after scrutiny and shortlisting of applications that will be received online. PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 137 Senior Residents and Other Posts, Apply Online at pgimer.edu.in.

As per the official notification, candidates have to mandatorily register online using different OTP based authentication such as mobile and email id. The notification also said that only online applications will be accepted. Read the detailed notification about Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 here. For more details, candidates can check the official site of the Army Ordnance Corps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).