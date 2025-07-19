Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A doctor from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 21 lakh by a finance firm owner, who promised to facilitate a loan of Rs 3 crore but furnished forged documents, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(2), and 336(3) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Chetan Panchal, the proprietor of a finance firm based in Mumbai, an official said.

He said the doctor had been seeking a substantial loan when he came in contact with Panchal, who claimed he could secure a loan of Rs 3 crore for him from multiple banks.

The doctor agreed to pay a commission for the service and gave the accused Rs 21 lakh, he said, adding that the offence took place over the last few years.

"The accused shared a loan sanction letter supposedly issued by a reputed bank. However, upon verification, the complainant later found that the document was fabricated," the officer said.

According to the police, Panchal had already collected Rs 21 lakh as commission by the time the doctor realised he had been cheated. He said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused.

