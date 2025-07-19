New Delhi, July 19: The Court of First Class Judicial Magistrate DKK Mihsill granted bail to Silome James, a co-accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Advocate Devesh Sharma from Indore, who represented James for bail, said that his client was given a regular bail and a bond of Rs 5000 was given before the Court.

"The part of our argument was that we have no link in this case," he said. Earlier on July 3, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police had summoned the sister of Raja Raghuvanshi and a news anchor in connection with an alleged defamatory statement against the Kamakhya temple. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: After 9-Day Investigation, Meghalaya Police’s SIT Departs Indore.

According to the Guwahati City Police, the Investigating Officer (IO) sent a 35 (3) BNSS notice to the anchor, the news channel and Shrishti Raghuwanshi to appear before the Investigation Officer at the Crime Branch police station on June 23 and 24, but they did not appear before the Investigating Officer to date.

"In this regard, a case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station vide Crime Branch Police Station Case no 04/2025 U/S 196(2)/299/302 of BNSS, 2023. The IO has sent 35 (3) BNSS notice to the accused named in the FIR including the anchor of the news channel and Shrishti Raghuwanshi of Indore on 13-06-2025 to appear before the Investigation Officer at Crime Branch PS on 23 and 24 June, but they did not appear before IO till date," Ankur Jain, Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati City Police said. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Recover Pistol From Drain in Indore, Search for Laptop Still On.

According to the Guwahati police, during an interview aired on the news channel, the Anchor allegedly made unverified and highly defamatory statements against the Maa Kamakhya Temple, which is among the most sacred and ancient Shakti Peethas in India.

The police claimed this false narrative was further supported by Shrishti Raghuwanshi, the interviewee, the cousin sister of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, who agreed with the anchor's assertion.

"The statements are against the revered temple of Hindu deity Maa Kamakhya of Assam, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the society. Hence, the case registered," the senior police official said.

