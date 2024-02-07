Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a murder case against a 27-year-old man in connection with the discovery of a body from the water tank of a dilapidated building recently, an official said.

Uran resident Sayarali Jalil Sheikh was booked on Wednesday under IPC section 302 on the complaint of the brother of victim Imdadul Pachu Sheikh (35), he said.

Citing the FIR, the official said that a friend of the accused had sought refuge at the victim's place for a brief respite. Sayarali was apparently furious when Imadul asked his friend to leave his room.

Between December 16 and December 21 last year, Sayarali allegedly fatally attacked Imadul and hid the body in an empty water tank of a dilapidated building at Chirle near Uran.

The police initially registered an accidental death report, but upgraded it to a murder investigation following the autopsy report and a complaint by Imadul's brother, the official said.

