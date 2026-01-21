Lucknow, January 21: A 22-year-old man surrendered at a local police station in Kanpur on Saturday morning, January 17, after allegedly strangling his wife to death. According to the reports, the accused took this extreme step after claiming he found her in a compromising situation with three men. He allegedly wrapped the body in a blanket and surrendered at a police station the next day.

The accused, identified as Sachin Singh, walked into the Barra police station and confessed to the crime, stating that he had killed his wife during a heated argument at their residence. Police immediately took him into custody and dispatched a team to the house, where they recovered the victim's body. UP Cannibalism Horror: Man Kills Mother and Wife, Eats Their Flesh in Kushinagar.

Man Strangles Wife to Death After He Finds Her in Compromising Situation With 3 Men

The victim, 19-year-old Shweta Singh, was found dead in the couple's bedroom, with her body reportedly wrapped in a blanket. According to preliminary investigations, the couple had been married for six years but frequently engaged in domestic disputes.

Upon surrendering, the accused reportedly told officers, "I have strangled her; her body is at home." He alleged that he committed the act in a fit of rage due to suspicions regarding his wife's fidelity. Kanpur Horror: Man’s Skeletal Remains Recovered 10 Months After Being Sedated, Hacked to Death and Buried by Wife and Lover in UP; Accused Arrested.

The accused claimed that he suspected Ritu of having an extramarital affair, which had become a recurring point of contention in their marriage. Police are currently verifying these claims and speaking to family members to understand the history of their relationship.

The Kanpur Police have secured the crime scene and called in forensic experts to collect evidence. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause and time of death.

"The accused arrived at the station and confessed to the killing. We have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," a senior police official stated. The weapon of offence, a cloth used for strangulation, has also been recovered from the site.

The couple has two young children who were reportedly asleep in another room when the incident occurred. They are currently being looked after by relatives. Family members from the victim's side have reached Kanpur and are demanding strict action against Gupta. They have alleged that Ritu was frequently harassed for dowry, a claim that police say will be investigated alongside the murder charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).