Thane, May 31 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman and destroying evidence, police in Panvel in Navi Mumbai said on Monday.

The body of a woman was found near Koli Kopar village, close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport, on May 29, and a probe first established her identity, a Panvel city police station official said.

"The woman's brother told us she and a ward boy, with whom she was in a relationship, had a heated argument on phone some days ago. The ward boy has confessed he killed the woman as she had some serious ailment but was still insistent on getting married to him," he said.

The accused injected poison into her and then disposed of the body in the vicinity of Koli Kopar village, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)