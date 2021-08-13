Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday held a meeting with a group of legislators and other leaders from urban areas and discussed several issues, including giving relief to people in the shape of 300 units of free power and reducing tariff for domestic consumers.

Sidhu, along with working presidents Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra, held the meeting in which ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Sham Arora, MLAs Surinder Dawar, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Pargat Singh, Amit Vij, Harjot Kamal and former legislator Ashwani Sekhri, among others, were present.

However, some ministers and MLAs from urban areas did not show up.

A party legislator said the meeting was called to discuss and resolve issues of urban areas.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that the party and the government must act towards a priority agenda to give relief to urban people of Punjab, according to the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) statement.

There was a demand for providing 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers, reducing power rate to Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, Rs 5 per unit for commercial and industrial consumers and giving round-the-clock power supply.

The relief sought in the meeting was in addition to Rs 10,000 crore of annual power subsidy being given by the state government at present.

The legislators in the meeting asked Sidhu to raise the issue of one-time settlement in cases of regularisation of plots and building, extending the scheme for regularisation of colonies and easing burden of no objection certificate for the registration of properties, with the state government.

The ruling party leaders also discussed financial losses and hardships suffered by the people of urban areas due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

