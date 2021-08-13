Thane, August 13: Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a tempo containing chocolates from Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Friday.

The parked tempo with the chocolate consignment was stolen on August 8 from near a godown in Purna area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Prashant Dhole said. Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Jaipur District; Minor’s Family Stages Protest.

"Acting on a tip off, one of the accused was held from Malegaon, while the second was nabbed from Bhiwandi. Chocolate worth Rs 1.10 lakh has been recovered," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)