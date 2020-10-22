New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Priests performed morning arti at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan temple on the occasion of day six of Navratri here on Thursday.

On day six, devotees across the country will worship Goddess Katyayani, one of the most powerful forms/avatars of Goddess Durga.

The queue of devotees, who were following COVID-19 related guidelines including wearing of masks, had lined up at the temple premises to offer their prayers to the Goddess. They also thanked the temple authorities for taking all measures for their safety.

A member of the temple management committee talking to ANI said, "Till date, we have not encountered even a single case who had to be turned back. Over 2,000 volunteers are working here, sanitisation is being carried out regularly, wearing masks is mandatory and all."

He further thanked the devotees for cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all guidelines are followed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the festivities as there is a huge decrease in the number of devotees arriving at the temple for offering prayers. Temple authorities are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The entry of devotees to the Jhandewalan temple is allowed from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm. Mantras are being chanted by priests and holy songs are being played out inside temple premises.Navratri is an auspicious nine days festival which is celebrated by Hindus all over the world with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Navratras are celebrated in the honour of Maa Durga, the warrior form of the Goddess, the festival signifies the victory of good over evil. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

