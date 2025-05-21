New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held interaction with the crew of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which has crossed the Northern Hemisphere and is homeward bound on their final leg of the global circumnavigation expedition.

The Navy Chief commended the crew members' exemplary skills and team spirit, and conveyed the pride and admiration of the Indian Navy and the entire nation following their progress.

"On 20 May 2025, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS interacted with the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama_II onboard INSV Tarini, having crossed over to the Northern Hemisphere and homeward bound on their final leg of the circumnavigation," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

"CNS commended their exemplary skills and team spirit and conveyed the pride and admiration of the Indian Navy and the entire nation following their progress. As Tarini sails homeward, the eyes of the country remain fixed on her -- a symbol of India's maritime strength, resilience, Nari Shakti and aspiration," it added.

INSV Tarini was ceremonially flagged off from the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town on April 15, 2025, marking the beginning of the final leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, an official press release by the Ministry of Defence stated.

The send-off was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Officiating Consul General of India in Cape Town, the Defence Attache of India to South Africa, members of the RCYC Governing Council, and representatives from the Indian community in Cape Town.

The press release stated that INSV Tarini is expected to reach Goa by the end of May 2025, marking the successful completion of this historic and empowering expedition.The Navika Sagar Parikrama II continues to stand as a symbol of India's commitment to women's empowerment, maritime excellence, and national pride as it paves the way for the future of women in the maritime industry. (ANI)

