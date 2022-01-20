Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) A Navy personnel who had died in an explosion onboard the INS Ranvir was cremated with full state honours at his native Sutana village in Haryana's Panipat on Thursday evening.

Master Chief Petty Officer (First Class) Krishan Kumar was among three Navy personnel killed in the incident on Tuesday.

The mood in the village was sombre when the body of Krishan Kumar (47) arrived in his native village in the afternoon in a bedecked vehicle.

Panipat Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, Israna MLA Balbir Singh Balmiki, former minister Krishan Lal Panwar and BJP district president Archana Gupta were among those present when the last rites were performed, an official said.

A gun salute was accorded as per protocol by Navy and Haryana Police personnel.

Kumar's son Abhishek lit the funeral pyre. Kumar is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

The explosion on the INS Ranvir, Indian Navy's destroyer ship, had killed three Navy personnel and left 11 injured.

The explosion may have occurred due to a gas leak in the ship's air-conditioning compartment, an official had said.

The official said a Board of Inquiry has already been instituted to probe the accident, which took place at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday.

