New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Indian Navy's latest survey ship -- INS Nirdeshak -- that boasts over "80 per cent indigenous content", reaffirming the naval force's focus towards Aatmanirbharta, is all set to be commissioned at Visakhapatnam on December 18, a senior official said on Friday.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

"The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey ship 'Nirdeshak' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on December 18," a Navy spokesperson said.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and attended by distinguished guests, including senior naval officials and GRSE representatives.

The ship, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80 per cent indigenous content, reaffirming India's expertise in ship design and construction and the Indian Navy's focus towards 'Aatmanirbharta', he said.

The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3,800 tonnes, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment.

'Nirdeshak', the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support maritime operations.

It represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Nirdeshak', which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning on December 19, 2014, the spokesperson said.

"With an endurance of over 25 days at sea and a top speed exceeding 18 knots, INS Nirdeshak is set to enhance India's maritime capabilities. It will play a pivotal role in mapping the nation's waters and strengthening India's strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region through its foreign cooperation surveys," he added.

The Navy also unveiled the crest of the INS Nirdeshak -- 'the Pathfinder of the Seas' which “symbolises the virtues of India's maritime sovereignty and technological prowess”.

“At its heart, lies the proud symbol of nation's territorial integrity serving as the backdrop to a hydrographic survey ship cutting through waves, harnessing the advanced satellite-based navigation and communication systems, and state-of-the-art sub-surface sensors to chart the underwater terrain with precision,” the Navy said.

