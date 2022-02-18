New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached agriculture land worth Rs 29.7 lakh belonging to one Maoist supporter in a naxal funding case in Chhattisgarh.

The federal agency attached the properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The attached agricultural land is situated at Rajnandgaon district which is in the name of Ashvini Varma and his younger brother Tamesh Verma.

ED initiated Investigation under PMLA on the basis of FIR registered by Chhattisgarh Police and Final Report dated October 30, 2018 under section 13, 21, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 against Ashvini Varma and others in the matter of assisting the banned naxal organization.

The investigation conducted under PMLA revealed that Ashvini Varma had received the money in the form of demonetized currency from the Naxalites and gave this money to different persons and local farmers against purchase of grains and agricultural products.

"The money was received by Ashvini Varma during demonetization and this money was used to purchase the grains or agricultural products. The payment was made in the demonetized currency notes to the farmers," said the ED

Later on, grains or agricultural products so purchased were sold and money was received.

Further, Ashvani Varma had invested this money in the purchase of Agriculture land for Rs 29.75 at Rajnandgaon. (ANI)

