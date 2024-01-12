Bijapur, Jan 12 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The gunfight took place in the afternoon in a forest near Pusnar village under Gangalur police station limits when the District Reserve Guard of Bijapur and Dantewada and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 85th battalion were on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

"Intelligence inputs were received about the presence of senior Naxalites, including Gagalurarea committee secretary Dinesh Modiyam, and some 20-25 armed ultras cadres in Pusnar forest. In the ensuing gunfight, Naxalite Toya Potam alias Somlu (30) was killed," he said.

"Potam carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh and was the militia commander of the outlawed Maoist organization. Four warrants were pending against him. He was involved in acts of murder, attack on security forces etc," the official said.

Three to four ultras may have been injured in the encounter, the official said, adding that arms, explosives and other items have been recovered from the site.

