Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Naxals have ordered two families to leave their village following which the family members are taking shelter in Polampalli Panchayat Bhawan, said Akhilesh Kaushik, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Friday.

"Two families from Palamdagu have left their homes and come to Polampalli. We have lodged them at Panchayat Bhawan. We are extending all possible help to them. The families claim that naxals ordered them to leave their village within five days," Kaushik told ANI.

This the real face of naxals, Kaushik said.

"This is the real face of the naxals. They harass, beat and force the people to evict their homes," he said. (ANI)

