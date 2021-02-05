Srinagar, February 5: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday welcomed the move to restore high-speed 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was better late than never. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced restoration of high-speed mobile internet services in the entire union territory, 18 months after they were snapped in the erstwhile state following the Centre's abrogation of its special Constitutional status.

The announcement about restoration of high-speed mobile internet came from Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson and Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal who said on twitter "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire JK".

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," Omar wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) chief Altaf Bukhari also welcomed the move, terming it as a positive development.

Bukhari expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring the high-speed mobile internet services in the 18 districts of the UT. The 4G services were already working in two districts – Ganderbal and Udhampur.

"Terming it as a positive development for students and the youth of J-K, Bukhari thanked the PM for fulfilling this demand of people of UT," a KJAP spokesperson said.

