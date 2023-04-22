Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on Saturday seized 60 grams of MDMA comprising 125 tablets and arrested two persons in this regard, officials informed on Saturday.

NCB said that drugs are worth Rs 5 crore in international markets.

"In an intensified drive against international drug trafficking, NCB-Mumbai has successfully busted a darknet-based syndicate wherein 125 MDMA tablets, commonly known as Ecstasy pills have been seized and two distributors were arrested who were operating from Mumbai. The drugs consignment was sourced from the Netherlands and was procured through the darknet market," the press release said.

"Initially, information was received about a Mumbai-based network which was involved in the trafficking of high-valued drugs procured from online platforms. Cautious and low-profiled monitoring of the entities was done which led to the identification of two persons namely N.Salvi & S.Shukla who were supplying MDMA in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Further during the enhanced vigil, it was noted that the persons were sketching a plan to procure a consignment," it added.

NCB further stated that these drugs are generally procured from European countries so the special emphasis was given to the scrutiny of parcels which were destined towards Mumbai.

"Since MDMA and other high-valued drugs are mainly procured from foreign destinations, particularly the Netherlands and other European countries, special emphasis was given to scrutiny of suspected patterns, transactions and parcels destined towards Mumbai. On April 19, a parcel was identified in Mumbai which when investigated, was found to be containing 125 tablets of MDMA. Preliminary investigation indicated that the two identified persons were the main receiver of the seized parcel. Subsequent follow-up action led to the apprehension of the duo and after a brief session of questioning, they confessed their involvement in the drug trafficking," it said.

NCB also pointed out that it is carrying out an investigation into the payment procedure used for the procurement of drugs. "During the investigation, incriminating evidence pertaining to access to the illicit drug market, procurement, and payment transactions were recorded. It would be pertinent to mention that due to anonymity and faded financial trails, the payments of drugs through the darknet are using cryptocurrency," NCB said.

"Accordingly, other accounts and crypto wallets thus identified are also being investigated. The seizure resulting in the neutralisation of the local drug syndicate was effected at times when there is an emphasis to initiate a special drive to curb drug trafficking with international cartels dealing in drugs using the darknet and cryptocurrency with linkages in several countries as well as various States in India. Various aspects are being investigated to gather further information into the inland as well as offshore-based syndicates," it added. (ANI)

