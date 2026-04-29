India News | NCB Zonal Directors' Conference Concludes; Field Formations Reaffirm Commitment to 'Drug-Free India'

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The first Quarterly Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Directors' Conference 2026 concluded in New Delhi, with all field formations of the NCB reaffirming their steadfast commitment to effectively combat drug trafficking and abuse across the country over the next three years.

During the conference organised on Tuesday, the Director General (DG) of the NCB called upon all officers to achieve monthly milestones in line with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The DG emphasised meeting the goals of the strategic roadmap through a network-centric approach to dismantle drug syndicates.

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The two-day conference focused on several key areas, including strengthening effective prosecution and ensuring the optimal use of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) mechanisms.

The delegates also discussed strategies to bring fugitives to justice and conducted a detailed review of the enforcement and coordination functions of NCB Zonal offices to gear up for the full-scale implementation of the national roadmap.

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Senior officers of the NCB expressed a collective resolve in realising the vision of a "Drug-Free India."

Meanwhile, to tackle the growing threat of drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched "Operation WIPE" (Web-based Illicit Activities Prevention and Enforcement). The operation aims to prevent the misuse of online platforms for the illegal sale and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the NDPS Act.

According to a press release, the initiative builds upon the success of an earlier crackdown in July 2025 under Operation MED-MAX, wherein NCB dismantled a highly sophisticated transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating across Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia with the help of US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), AFP (Australian Federal Police) and other Foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agencies.

The operation was conducted based on the input jointly developed by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and NCB India. This case, which originated from the seizure of 3.7 kg of tramadol tablets in India, uncovered an organised network that exploited digital platforms to conduct illicit business.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated a call centre in Udupi, Karnataka, which handled global orders through a leading online B2B platform. Pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the NDPS Act were listed online, and customers were contacted directly for supply without any legitimate documentation. (ANI)

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