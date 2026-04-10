By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In a major step toward implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the NCERT officially released its new Class 9 Hindi textbook on Friday.

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Named 'Ganga', the book is designed to reflect the river's symbolic role in Indian civilisation, mirroring the "continuous flow" and spread of the Hindi language across the country. The new book contains Raidas' Pad, 'Ram-Lakshman-Parshuram-Samvad', 'Bharati Jai Vijayi Kare', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', blending language learning with devotional texts, nationalist stories and poems.

"Like the river Ganga, Hindi is also an identity of our civilisation and culture. Hindi is spoken, understood, and read across a large part of India," the book mentions in Hindi.

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The book tries to strike a balance between devotional and nationalist content, along with a focus on linguistic learning.

Works such as Raidas's Pad emphasise equality and devotion, while Ram-Lakshman-Parshuram Samvad from Ramcharitmanas reflects cultural values and ideals. Patriotic poems, including Bharati Jai Vijayi Kare by Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' and Jhansi Ki Rani by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, showcase nationalist spirit and valour, whileBhawani Prasad Mishra's Ghar Ki Yaad captures deep emotional and familial bonds.

The textbook also places emphasis on India's freedom struggle and national heroes. It includes a life sketch of Jhalkari Bai, who fought bravely in the 1857 uprising, and a lesson on Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who sacrificed his life at the age of 26 while defending the nation.

On Sekhon, the section mentions his childhood, early education, and interest in flying.

"Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the son of Sardar Trilok Singh Sekhon and a housewife, was born on July 17, 1945. His village, Isewal, is located near Ludhiana in Punjab, close to the Halwara Air Force Station. Perhaps for this reason, he was drawn to aircraft from childhood. He was especially fond of stories about the famous warrior Hari Singh Nalwa from the early 19th century. Not only this, he was greatly influenced by his father as well, who had served in the Indian Air Force," the section reads.

In addition, the book carries thoughts of Lala Lajpat Rai on citizens' rights and duties.

"The basis of freedom is also self-discipline. Our ancestors have written in books that discipline is essential. Freedom becomes beneficial only when there is discipline behind it. If there is no discipline, then freedom cannot last long. Therefore, if we want to enjoy freedom, we must follow discipline and self-control. Do not do anything that causes inconvenience or trouble to others. Only then can we truly understand the value of freedom," the book quotes excerpts of Lala Lajpat Rai's speech at the session of the Indian National Congress in Surat (December 20, 1920).

The textbook aims not only to strengthen students' linguistic skills but also to connect them with India's social and cultural values.

The book offers a mix of prose and poetry from prominent writers. The prose section includes Munshi Premchand's Do Bailon Ki Katha, Padumlal Punnalal Bakshi's Kya Likhoon?, and Shekhar Joshi's Samvadheen, reflecting themes of human values, creativity, and modern-day emotional disconnect. It also features Aisi Bhi Baatein Hoti Hain, an interview with Lata Mangeshkar, along with Mohan Rakesh's travelogue Aakhri Chattan Tak and Jagdish Chandra Mathur's Reedh Ki Haddi, which challenge orthodox views on marriage and women's education.

Other inclusions, such as poems by Saint Namdev, works by Maithili Sharan Gupt, and activities promoting the importance of the mother tongue, further enrich the curriculum.

NCERT is rolling out new textbooks for Class 9 (2026-27) under the new curriculum (NCF 2023 / NEP 2020)

While NCERT has already rolled out new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, the Class 9 books are being released in phases under the new curriculum framework. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)