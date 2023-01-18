New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities has written to all state governments to implement the Anand Marriage Act and frame marriage registration rules for Sikhs under it.

NCM Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said the commission has been receiving representations regarding the non-implementation of Anand Marriage Act in different states in the country due to which Sikhs are facing problem in registering their marriage.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Gives Detailed Information of Situation to Amit Shah, Says 'Char Dham Yatra' To Begin Soon.

"The Act was passed in 1909. However, no rule has been framed. In 2012, it has been amended adding the word 'Karaj' (which literally means 'work' but may refer to Sikh marriage ceremony when written with 'Anand') to it," he said.

In a statement, the commission said the majority of Sikhs live in Punjab, however, the state government of Punjab has never made rules so far.

Also Read | Noida Metro To Give Free Smart Cards to Commuters From January 26 To Mark Its Fourth Anniversary.

"Only proforma for issue of marriage certificate has been framed. NCM has requested all state governments to implement Anand Marriage Act," Lalpura said.

It has been found that governments of Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have issued notifications and guidelines for the implementation of Anand Marriage Act in their respective states, he said.

The NCM had written to all state governments on December 14 to notify the same in their respective states, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)