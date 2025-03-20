New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A delegation from the National Confederation of OBC Employees' Welfare Associations (NCOBC) met with Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, on Thursday.

The delegation discussed issues related to the OBC community's participation in the Central Government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). During the meeting, the delegation presented their concerns, seeking greater representation and addressing challenges faced by OBC employees in these sectors.

Also Read | CBSE Pattern in Maharashtra Government Schools From Academic Year 2025-26: Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

Meanwhile, after the Telangana Assembly passed two bills on Tuesday to enhance the reservation of Other Backward Classes to 42 per cent, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said it was "revolutionary" and said the Congress Party would ensure a Caste census in India.

"The Congress government has fulfilled its promise of increasing OBC reservations in Telangana. The actual number of OBC communities obtained through scientific caste count in the state was accepted, and a bill for 42 per cent reservation was passed in the Assembly to ensure their equal participation in education, employment and politics. This is indeed a revolutionary step towards social justice, and the wall of 50 per cent reservation in the state has also been demolished," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Also Read | Bill Gates Foundation, Microsoft Will Support Maharashtra in Digital Governance, Lakhpati Didi Initiative and Women Entrepreneurship: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"By analysing the social and economic conditions of each community using the caste survey data, policies will be formulated that will ensure the well-being of all. The Telangana government has also formed an independent expert group for this. I have been continuously saying that only through X-ray - i.e. caste census - backward and deprived communities can get their due rights," he added.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that Telangana has shown the way, this is what the whole country needs.

"Caste census will definitely happen in India, we will get it done," the LoP said.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy put the OBC population in the state at 56.36 per cent and stated that the government has resolved to ensure 42 per cent reservation for this group in education, jobs, and employment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)