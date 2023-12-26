Pune, December 26: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has announced a four-day protest in Maharashtra's Pune from December 27 against the central government over the problems faced by the farmers. The protest which Sule referred to as 'Shetkari Akrosh Morcha' will be flagged off from Shivneri Fort in Pune and will conclude at Collectorate. Maharashtra: ‘Retaliate if Manipur-Like Incident Happens in State’, Says NCP President Sharad Pawar to Party’s Women Wing

In a post on X accompanied by a video message, Sule said, "It's time to unite against the dictatorial central government who is doing injustice to our farmers. Let's take to the streets with full force against the central government that is oppressing the country by declaring an undeclared emergency and killing the constitution." "Let's participate in large numbers in the "Shetkari Akrosh Morcha" starting from Shivneri Fort in Pune district from December 27th to 30th!," she added.

In connection with the protest call, NCP MP Amol Kolhe met party supremo Sharad Pawar at his Pune residence earlier in the day. The Sharad Pawar group of the NCP say there will be 6 major demands on the issue of farmers. The ban on export of Onian is likely to be one of the key issues. Shaard Pawar the NCP supremo will also address the Morcha on December 30.

