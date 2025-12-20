Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): NCP leader Manikrao Kokate is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome and escalated hypertension, doctors said.

Providing details on Kokate's condition on Friday, Dr Jaleel Parkar said he was brought to the casualty ward two days ago.

"Two days ago, he came to the casualty ward at Lilavati Hospital... His blood pressure was quite high... We conducted all the tests, and then Dr Suresh Vijan came and examined him, and we concluded that it was Acute Coronary Syndrome and escalated hypertension... We also started administering the necessary medications...." Dr Parkar said.

Doctor Suresh Vijan said Kokate's condition stabilised after medication, and an angiography was conducted on Friday.

"He had Acute Coronary Syndrome, and then he settled down with medication... We planned to do an angiography today, which we have done. That shows he has got four blocks for which I have recommended that he should have a bypass surgery. He does not appear to be very keen..." Dr Vijan said.

Referring to the presence of law enforcement personnel, Dr Vijan added, "They (the law enforcement) have come to see him, but we told them they can't take him with them...."

Earlier on Friday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party leader Manikrao Kokate in connection with a 1995 cheating case, directing him to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

On Thursday, Kokate resigned from the post of Sports and Minority Development and Waqf Minister of Maharashtra following his conviction in the case.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat has allotted the portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar announced Kokate's resignation and the re-allotment of ministers, citing "constitutional morality and institutional integrity."

"Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and my party colleague Manikrao Kokate has submitted his resignation to me following the outcome of the Hon'ble Court's verdict. In keeping with our party's long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle," Pawar wrote.

"I have forwarded Shri Kokate's resignation to the Hon'ble CM for due consideration and acceptance, in accordance with constitutional procedure. Our party has always believed that public life must be guided by constitutional morality, institutional integrity, and respect for the judiciary. We stand firmly by the rule of law and will continue to act in a manner that upholds democratic values and public trust," he added.

Kokate had earlier courted controversy after a video showing him playing online rummy during a legislative council session went viral, triggering widespread criticism. (ANI)

