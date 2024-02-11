Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde was on Sunday appointed as the star campaigner of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His name as star campaigner was announced in a party function by NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

"Munde's popularity among youth and his oratory skills will be useful for the party in the Lok Sabha elections. Munde has worked as star campaigner for NCP's various social outreach programmes earlier," a party functionary said.

