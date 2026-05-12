Bihar Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Kills Mother-in-Law Following Argument in Banka

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A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her daughter-in-law in Bihar’s Banka district on Tuesday in a brutal attack that police described as “heinous and disturbing.” The incident took place in Salempur village under the Amarpur police station area, where the accused woman, reportedly suffering from mental health issues, was later taken into custody, as reported in Dainik Jagran. According to police and local reports, the deceased, identified as Sulochana Devi, was attacked inside her home following an argument with her daughter-in-law, Bindu Devi. Investigators said the accused allegedly assaulted the elderly woman with sticks before using a sharp-edged weapon to slit her throat.

Residents of the village reportedly rushed to the house after hearing screams and noticing blood flowing out of the residence. Family members and neighbours took the injured woman to a nearby referral hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Bihar Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Among 4 Arrested in Kidnapping-Extortion Case, INR 1.5 Lakh Ransom Recovered in Nawada.

Police said the accused attempted to flee after changing her clothes, but villagers chased and caught her before locking her inside the house until officers arrived at the scene. Officials from the local police station, along with forensic experts, later visited the house and collected evidence. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Amarpur police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar said preliminary questioning indicated that the accused woman admitted to the killing. Authorities added that further legal action would be taken based on statements from the victim’s family members. Bihar Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Killed After Alleged Assault by Group of Men in West Champaran; Villagers Block Road in Protest.

Local residents told police that the woman had allegedly displayed violent behaviour in the past and had earlier attempted to attack her mother-in-law on multiple occasions. Her husband reportedly works in Gujarat and was away at the time of the incident.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing. Officials are also examining the accused woman’s mental health condition as part of the probe. The incident has shocked residents of the village and drawn attention to concerns surrounding mental health treatment and domestic disputes in rural areas. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).