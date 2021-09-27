New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday sought explanation from Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh over his alleged remarks that students are taught hatred in RSS-backed Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools.

The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also wrote to the Madhya Pradesh DGP to probe the matter and submit a report within seven days.

According to media reports, Singh alleged that Saraswati Shishu Mandir was "sowing the seeds of hatred in the minds of young kids".

Acting on a complaint, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote to Singh, seeking an explanation for his comments.

"The remarks allegedly made by you appear to hurt the honour and character of all the children studying in Saraswati Shishu Mandir Schools. Prima facie the comment made by you appears to be in violation of the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Along with this, it also appears to be contrary to the principles of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015," Kanoongo said in his letter to Singh.

"If you wish to give any specific factual information regarding the statement made by you to the Commission, please kindly make it available to the Commission within three days of receipt of the letter," the NCPCR chief told Singh.

