Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday criticised state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader from Tamil Nadu K Annamalai, alleging that both were indulging in divisive politics ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He added that Mumbai's true identity lies in its cosmopolitan character and collective contribution of people from all backgrounds.

Speaking to the mediapersons on the last day of campaigning, Malik said he was confident of his party's performance in the civic polls. "Today is the last day of election campaigning. I am confident that our candidates will be victorious in many seats in Mumbai," he said to ANI.

Malik accused political parties of polarising voters by invoking sensitive issues. "The way religious sentiments are being incited in this election, Lord Ram has been brought into the election, and the burqa has also been brought in. Parties are seeking votes in the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators," the NCP leader alleged.

Malik also criticised attempts to divide people on linguistic and regional lines in the name of Marathi identity. "On the other hand, one party is misleading people in the name of language and region, saying that Marathi people should get their rights, demand their rights, but inciting people against North Indians or South Indians is also wrong," the NCP leader said.

Emphasising Mumbai's inclusive ethos, the NCP leader said the city had been built by the collective efforts of people from across the country. "We advocate that people of all castes, religions, languages and regions living in Mumbai have shed their blood and sweat in building this city. Everyone who lives in Mumbai has contributed to making Mumbai what it is today. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city because of everyone who lives here," he said.

Taking a swipe at recent remarks made by BJP Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Malik said unnecessary controversies were being created.

"A leader comes from Chennai and says that this is Bombay and not Mumbai. I would tell him to go back and call Chennai as Madras. Why is he trying to incite a new issue here?" he asked, adding that his party does not believe in divisive politics.

"Our party doesn't work on divisive politics. We take everyone along, and we believe that the people of Mumbai will stand with those who unite people," Malik added.

Malik's remarks come amid a sharp political slugfest ahead of the BMC elections, triggered by comments from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, who had described Mumbai as an "international city" while campaigning in Dharavi and Sion Koliwada.

His statement drew strong reactions from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who mocked Annamalai at a joint UBT-MNS rally and pitched strongly for Marathi unity.

Raj Thackeray had taken a sharp jibe at the BJP leader, whom he mockingly referred to as 'rasmalai' and asked whether Annamalai has any standing to speak on Mumbai's issue, after the latter allegedly suggested that Mumbai is an "international city."

"One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu...what is your connection to here? Hatao lungi bajao pungi," Raj Thackeray had said, referencing the slogan from the 1960s and 70s of the Shiv Sena that was founded by Raj Thackeray's uncle, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Annamalai later hit back, saying attempts to allegedly "abuse" him while adding that those who criticised his previous remarks on Mumbai were "just ignorant".

"Who are Aditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer's son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don't know whether I have become that important," Annamalai said at a press conference in Chennai.

Furthermore, Fadnavis on Monday made strong remarks on Marathi identity, asserting that the leadership of the civic body would remain in Marathi hands.

Countering Opposition claims over threats to the "Marathi manush," Fadnavis said it was not the Marathi community but certain political forces whose existence was at stake, underscoring that Maharashtra belongs to all Marathi people, not any single group.

"It's not the Marathi manush whose existence is in danger. It's you whose existence is at stake. I want to say this again that you are not the whole Maharashtra. You are not the only Marathi here. I want to reiterate that only Marathi person will be at the helm of affairs in BMC. Only Marathi will lead," Fadnavis said.

The political exchange comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

