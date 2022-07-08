New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) has opened its geo-portal for people who can now see details of planning related to transport, industries, power and health in the National Capital Region, officials said on Friday.

An official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the portal was initially for use by only NCR participating states and the office of NCRPB.

"Anyone can now see details of planning regarding NCR to some extent. Earlier, the geo-portal was only for use by NCR participating states and the office of NCRPB," the official told PTI.

According to NCRPB which comes under the HUA Ministry, National Capital Region is currently spread over 55,083 sq km and includes 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and the entire NCT of Delhi.

The ministry said the portal consists of around 179 layers presented as line, point & polygon feature covering details of various sectors such as land use, transport, industries, water, power, health, shelter, heritage and tourism and disaster management.

Geo-portal for NCR, known as 'PARIMAN', was launched in August last year by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also the NCRPB chairman.

