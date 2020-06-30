New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought Action Taken Report from Andhra Pradesh police in connection with assault on a woman contract employee at Andhra Pradesh tourism hotel by deputy manager in Nellore.

The NCW tweet read, "Assault on specially-abled woman: @NCWIndia sought an action taken report from #AndhraPradesh #Police. Chairperson @sharmarekha in her letter to #DGP #AndhraPradesh expressed her concern on the atrocity committed against the specially-abled #woman."

A woman employee of a government hotel was assaulted by her colleague in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district after she had asked him to wear a mask, stated the police complaint in the matter.

According to the complaint, the accused had an enmity with the woman.

The man, identified as C Bhaskar, was arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him in the matter based on the complaint filed by the woman. The accused is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the same hotel. The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction.

The incident that took place on June 27 was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the premises, in which a man can be seen dragging a woman out of her chair and assaulting her, first with his hand and later with a stick, while others tried to stop him. (ANI)

