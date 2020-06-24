New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a "disturbing" video, in which a police officer is seen threatening staff members of a bank and allegedly beating a female employee in Gujarat's Surat.

"NCW has taken suo motu cognizance of this disturbing video shared by Bankers United. NCW is perturbed by the reported brutality on a female bank staff. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Gujarat asking for immediate investigation in the matter," NCW tweeted.

The commission also asked the Director-General of Police (DGP) Gujarat to take appropriate action in the case against the guilty official and send a detailed action taken report to the NCW at the earliest.

Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also conveyed to the Commissioner of Police in Surat City, Bhrambhatt (IPS) that strict action is ensured in the incident.

According to the complainant -- Harsh Tiwari, a customer had come for getting his passbook updated, but the passbook printer at the bank was not functioning properly.

"Then an altercation began, and he abused the lady cashier and the lady had started recording the incident, following which he entered the cash cabin, and assaulted her," Tiwari has said.

The woman staffer is currently injured and is undergoing medical treatment. (ANI)

