Patna (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held at the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan stated that while the NDA alliance stood united the opposition was divided and there was infighting within Mahagathbandhan over number of seats in which they wish to contest.

Speaking to ANI, Chirag Paswan said, "This is an election year for the state. several things related to the meeting were discussed in the meeting including the weakness in the opposition and how to expose it before the public. How should the development works of the central government and the state government be presented before the public? How the opposition should be handled. All these things were discussed. All the members of the NDA are working hand in gloves to move ahead."

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Eid, Says 'This Festival Strengthens Spirit of Brotherhood, Cooperation and Compassion'.

He further said that the unity of NDA alliance is a big challenge for the opposition.

"The opposition is divided. There is an infight in Mahagathbandhan specially between RJD and Congress for supremacy. There is disagreement in opposition over who will fight in more seats. They believe that last time they lost because Congress fought in 70 seats. Congress still has ambition to fight in more than 70 seats which is visible. The opposition also believes that development activities are being carried out in Bihar by the ruling government," he said.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Road Accident: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Ambulance, Truck in Uttar Pradesh.

He further said that the election will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We will fight the polls with Nitish Kumar as CM face," he added.

Earlier, CM Nitish Kumar admitted that joining the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) twice was a mistake and assured that it would never happen again.

The Bihar CM also credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his political rise and reaffirmed his commitment to the NDA, highlighting the state government's efforts in development and women's empowerment.

Speaking at a public event in Patna, Kumar said, "We made a mistake by going there (Mahagathbandhan) twice. Now we have decided that this will never happen again. This is wrong. Who made me the Chief Minister? Atal Bihari Vajpayee made me the Chief Minister. How can we forget?"

He said that in Panchayat Raj in 2006 and civic bodies in 2007, the state government started the polls, and in that, they worked for women's empowerment.

"Four elections have been over, and in many places, the representation of women is more than 50 percent. Earlier, nothing was done for women. We took a loan from World Bank and expanded the Self Help Group and named it as Jeevika. We have decided that in urban areas, Jeevika would be introduced. We are working for all sections of the society," he said.

Kumar also acknowledged the central government's role in Bihar's development.

"In the budget, special financial assistance has been given to Bihar in the sector of infrastructure, industry, flood control, health, and tourism and in 2025, the establishment of Makhana Board and the development of airports have been announced. Two big projects, the Kosi river project and Patna-Ara-Sasaram four lane corridor project have been approved," he said.

"Before 2005, no one used to get out of their houses after evening, and there used to be communal violence. No work on education was done. There were no proper health facilities," he said.

Union Home Amit Shah attended the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various schemes of the central government and state government of the corporation department in Patna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)