Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a clean sweep in the Pune district local body elections, winning all 17 President posts across municipal councils and nagar panchayats, and dealing a major blow to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

According to official results, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged as the largest NDA constituent in terms of President posts, securing 10 positions, followed by the Shiv Sena with four President posts, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three.

The President post tally reflects the NDA's overwhelming numerical strength in the elected bodies, where the alliance also dominated the councillor results across Pune district. In contrast, the MVA failed to secure a single President post in any of the 17 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, highlighting a sharp decline in its local-level influence in the district.

As per the consolidated results, the NDA comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) secured 289 seats in total. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged as the single-largest party with 148 seats, followed by the BJP with 86 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 55 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managed to win only 10 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 4 seats across the district.

Taking on X, Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar and Chief of NCP reacted to the election results and posted, "In this festival of democracy, during the Municipal Council / Nagar Panchayat General Elections 2025, the firm trust shown by the people in the Nationalist Congress Party and in our capable, development-oriented candidates is a moment of immense pride and responsibility for us.

"This election is not merely a victory, but a validation of public trust, a journey taken in the direction of development, and politics that prioritises public welfare. The love, blessings, and support extended by every voter are the true source of strength behind our work. For this historic success, we extend our heartfelt and countless thanks to all the voters," Pawar said.

"Honouring the trust placed in us, we once again reaffirm our commitment to advancing development, transparency, good governance, and politics that serve the interests of the common people with even greater determination. It is through your participation that democracy grows stronger, and it is your support that inspires the Nationalist Congress Party to continue working for the welfare of the people," the NCP Chief added. (ANI)

