Patna (Bihar) [India], May 5 (ANI): BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the INDI alliance and said that NDA is united ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Jaiswal claimed that NDA will be winning more than 220 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls and said that INDI alliance is formed to bring together everyone who have done scam at one stage.

"NDA is united and we are going to win more than 220 seats. Everyone knows that India Alliance was formed by bringing together all the scamsters. Even today no one knows where the Mahagathbandhan is and where the India Alliance is. The entire alliance of these people is only for getting power and they hold meetings to decide how the power will be divided and how the looting of Bihar will be done. The people of Bihar were with the NDA and consider it appropriate to stay with it", Sanjay Jaiswal told reporters.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that the main objective of the INDIA bloc meeting is to improve coordination and communication between the parties.

Jha further said that the INDI alliance is in favour of the nationwide workers' strike on May 20, which is being organised against the labour codes.

After a meeting of the INDIA bloc, the RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "The main objective of the meeting was to work on better coordination and communication... We are contesting 243 seats, the INDI alliance is contesting on every seat... A nationwide workers' strike is being organised against the labour codes on 20 May. When this strike takes place in the country, the entire INDI alliance will be in favour of this strike..."

The Mahagathbandhan grand alliance of opposition parties, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, met on Sunday to discuss the election strategy for the upcoming Bihar elections.

The grand alliance consists of six total parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party, left parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the current chairperson of the alliance. (ANI)

