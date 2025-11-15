Puducherry, November 15: BJP leader K Annamalai on Saturday exuded confidence that the NDA government will be formed in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections. Addressing the press conference, the BJP leader stated that the double-engine government is already working in Puducherry and will also function in Tamil Nadu after the party comes to power.

"The National Democratic Alliance government will be formed in Puducherry again in 2026. The NDA government will also be formed in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Stalin is speaking with heartburn after the NDA won in Bihar. We faced the election as a team. That's why we won. However, Congress is not like that, and they lost due to competition within the alliance. An unprecedented victory has been achieved in Bihar. The double engine is working in Puducherry. It will also work in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said. "National Democratic Alliance government will be formed in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in 2026. We have won the people's love and are a strong party," he added. ‘NDA Has 10% More Vote Share Than Mahagathbandhan, Yearning for Development in Bihar Is Palpable’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Giving examples of Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishore, Annamalai warned TVK Chief Vijay to realise that he has a new party and emphasised that people will not vote solely based on opposition politics. "If Vijay speaks of opposition, what happened to Rahul will happen. Rahul lost his 95th election. Prashant Kishor has started a new party and lost deposits in more than 200 seats. Vijay should realise that he has a new party," added Annamalai.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay released a detailed video expressing serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, warning that confusion and poor implementation could deprive citizens of their fundamental right to vote. Calling voting "our very life," TVK chief said the current verification exercise has left many unsure whether their names will remain on the electoral rolls." "The right to vote is a fundamental right given to all of us by the Constitution of India. A person being alive is proven by the fact that he hold the right to vote. It is not just our right, it is our very life," he said. ‘Tribal Society Is Pride of State’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Promises Welfare of Tribal and Indigenous Communities.

Vijay alleged widespread confusion surrounding SIR, saying many citizens may not currently be certain whether they are still listed as voters. "If I say that even at this very moment, not everyone in Tamil Nadu has the right to vote, would you believe it? I don't think I'm trying to scare you; this is the truth. And the main reason for this situation is the SIR process," he said. Vijay emphasised that Tamil Nadu has 6.36 crore voters, and the final voter list will be published only after Booth Level Officers (BLOs) complete verification. "Until that list is published, none of us can be completely sure whether we are still voters or not," he said, urging people to stay vigilant and collect acknowledgement slips from BLOs.

