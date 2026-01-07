New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday unveiled the budget for the financial year 2025-26 announcing a projected net surplus of Rs 463.40 crore. The NDMC, Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal highlighted that the Budget is aimed at benefiting the general public.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal said, " We are the Municipal Council that serves a substantial population. This budget offers significant benefits to the common man under the leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi. It is a comprehensive budget for the common man, including women and children."

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 34 Lottery Result of 07.1.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The NDMC Vice Chairperson also welcomed the demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, saying that encroachments had increased in several parts of the locality.

Speaking with ANI about the demolition, Chahal congratulated the MCD and other departments involved for conducting the encroachment removal drive. He said that such steps were necessary to address the growing problem of illegal encroachments in the area.

Also Read | Dr Rashmi Verma Dies: AIIMS Bhopal Doctor Dies of Alleged Anaesthesia Overdose After Nearly 25 Days on Ventilator.

"There are many areas in that locality where the encroachment has increased, and I congratulate the MCD and the other departments involved, who carried out the encroachment drive. Action will be taken against those who were involved in the stone pelting incident", he said.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday outlined the Delhi government's reform agenda and development priorities while addressing the Legislative Assembly, highlighting major budgetary allocations, ease-of-doing-business measures, labour law reforms and infrastructure expansion, particularly in the health sector.

Addressing the House, the Lieutenant Governor said, "... This year, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, focusing on all 10 key priority sectors. These priority sectors include infrastructure, education, health, women's welfare, water supply, electricity, roads, industrial development, environmental sustainability, and social justice."

Highlighting governance reforms, Saxena said the government has taken several steps to simplify procedures and improve service delivery. He also referred to changes aimed at supporting traders and businesses.

"The government has simplified business processes under the ease of doing business initiative... 75 digital services across various departments have been successfully integrated with Citizen Centric Services through e-governance... All shops and commercial establishments, except liquor stores, are permitted to remain open 24/7, and the mandatory registration renewal every 21 years has been abolished," he said. Saxena further informed the Assembly that legislative changes are also underway to strengthen the reform framework.

"A bill is being introduced for other amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act. Obtaining fire safety certificates, land use change approvals, factory and trade licenses, etc., has been made easier. By consolidating existing labour laws into four comprehensive labour codes, the government has taken a significant step forward in complete coordination with the central government...," he added.

Commending the pace of implementation, Saxena praised the elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government, stating, "I congratulate the government led by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for implementing these reforms in a very short time... A sum of Rs 1400 crore has been sanctioned for the Chief Minister Development Fund to meet capital and infrastructure requirements... Various construction works are underway in 17 hospitals. Five hospital blocks were inaugurated in September 2025...

"The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on January 5 (Monday), i.e., today, and will continue until January 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)