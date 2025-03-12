Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Police will closely monitor activities like spraying or throwing coloured water and balloons on pedestrians and drunken brawls on Mumbai streets, with 11,000 personnel deployed to ensure a safe and incident-free Holi festival.

Uttering obscene words and slogans or singing obscene songs in public during March 12 and 18 are prohibited, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 12th Roza of Ramzan on March 13 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Police also prohibited using gestures or mimetic representations, preparations, and the exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards, or other objects, which may offend the dignify and decency or morality.

Holi bonfires will be lit on Thursday evening across Maharashtra, followed by the main festival of colour the next day.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: DRI Cites National Security Concerns, Global, Hawala Links; Says Kannada Actress Should Remain in Jail.

The official said 9,145 police constables and 1,767 police officers are being deployed across the metropolis to avoid untoward incidents.

Security arrangements will be monitored round-the-clock by 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 7 Additional Commissioners of Police.

A platoon each of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Riot Control Police (RCP) will be deployed at important locations along with Quick Response Teams (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and home guard personnel, the official said.

Police will set up security blockades at various places to ensure the safety of citizens, he said.

A special drive will be launched against drunk driving, and to avoid road traffic violations.

The official warned of stern action against those creating drunk ruckus in public places or misbehaving with women and children.

Spraying or throwing coloured water, dyes, powder or balloons filled with colours on pedestrians is also prohibited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)