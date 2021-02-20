Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed the need to focus on job creation and health services at a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gehlot was participating in the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog through video conference.

He also demanded PM Modi declare East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a project of national importance citing that it is vital for 13 districts of the state.

"The six agendas that NITI Aayog has set are very relevant in today's time. I thank them for this. And after COVID, I think there is a need to create jobs and focus more on health services," Gehlot said.

Regarding the ERCP, Gehlot said that PM Modi had announced that it would be made a national project. "I would like to request you that this is your own promise...you have to fulfil it," he said in the meeting.

With the completion of the project, 13 districts of the state will get water for drinking and irrigation, he pointed out. These districts include Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa and Dhaulpur.

Referring to the mineral wealth available in the state, Gehlot said that potash is found only in Rajasthan.

He said that there is a need to work closely with Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited and Geological Survey of India for scientific exploration of mineral wealth.

