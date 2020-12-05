Jaipur, December 5: Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the BJP is trying to topple his government in the state. He said that Home Minister Amit Shah and Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tried to approach is MLAs. "They tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah & Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister & now it's him, " said Gehlot as reported by news agency ANI. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Video Showing Horse Trading of Congress MLAs in Gujarat, Says 'Real Face of BJP Revealed.'

Gehlot accused BJP of horse trading. He claimed that BJP said they will make Rajasthan government fall and called it the saffron party's conspiracy. "They were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall & this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this, " added the Rajasthan Chief Minister. Gehlot had earlier accused BJP of attempting to destabilise his government in July this year. India News | BJP Resorting to Horse-trading Again, Alleges Kamal Nath.

He had said, "We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are doing but BJP is trying to destabilise the government. It wasn't so during Vajpayee's time but after 2014 there is pride and division on basis of religion." Another Congress leader and party's Madhya Pradesh President Kamal Nath had also accused BJP of horse trading before the By-Polls in the state in November.

