Coimbatore (TN), Mar 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old student who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) died by suicide in Salem district on Monday, police said.

The male student of Kallakurichi district who was preparing NEET for the third time was found hanging dead in a hostel room at the training centre of a private school in Ammapalayam near Athur in Salem, they said.

On receiving information from the hostel warden, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the student's body and sent it for postmortem to the Salem Government Hospital.

As tension prevailed in and around the campus, a huge posse of police force was deployed.

Athur Tahsildar, officials and police are investigating the reason behind the death.

Many NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu have allegedly died by suicide fearing of failing in the exam.

The ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been oppossing the NEET and even passed a bill in the Assembly seeking exemption from the exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

