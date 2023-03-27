Mumbai, March 27: In what can be said to be a small victory for a woman fighting a domestic violence case, a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai recently ordered a man to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 50,000 to his wife. The court directed the woman's husband, a bar owner to pay her the monthly maintenance in connection with a domestic violence case against him by his wife.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman identified as Gunjan married her husband Anil Singh in March 2016. Two years after tying the knot, the woman left her mother's house. In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was subjected to domestic violence even though her parents fulfilled all the dowry demands. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

The complainant told cops that the accused demanded Rs 60 lakh as a dowry and when she refused, he would subject her to verbal and physical abuse. The woman also stated that she was subjected to unnatural sex. After receiving a complaint about the same in May 2021, the court issued a notice to the woman's husband and his family.

However, as the accused and his family did not appear, the court heard the woman's plea. In order to prove the accused's financial status, the woman claimed before the court that he was running a bar. As per the report, the accused ran a popular bar called Barrel Mansion. The woman also stated that the accused earned Rs 10 lakh.

Besides, she told the court that the accused also owned immovable properties and a four-wheeler which all were worth Rs 36 lakh. the court noted that the accused was financially doing well while the complaint had no means to maintain herself. The court directed Singh to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife every month stating "in order to prevent her from destitution and vagrancy, she is entitled for interim maintenance". Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

The accused's wife has also lodged a complaint against Singh with the MIDC police station for dowry harassment and for allegedly forcing her to have unnatural sex.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).