New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has launched a 2-day training programme on 'Artificial Intelligence in Governance' at the Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. The programme is being held from June 26 - 27, according to a release issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The training workshop was inaugurated by Rajnish Kumar, COO & Director, NeGD, Sunil Sharma, Director, NeGD, and Prof Surya Prakash Singh, Head of Department, DMS, IIT Delhi.

A total of 59 government officials from various central ministries, State Departments, and government bodies are participating in this capacity-building initiative focused on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in public governance.

Conducted under the Capacity Building Scheme (CB Phase III) of the Digital India Programme, this programme is designed to enhance the knowledge and preparedness of officers in leveraging AI for improving service delivery, decision-making, and citizen engagement.

It addresses key themes such as AI policy frameworks, ethical and legal considerations, digital transformation strategies, and real-world use cases of AI in governance. The training also features interactive sessions and group exercises aimed at contextualizing AI applications in departmental contexts.

This initiative aligns with the core objective of CB Phase III, which is to build institutional and individual capacities for digital governance across all levels of government. The Capacity Building team at NeGD has played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and coordinating this programme in collaboration with IIT Delhi, ensuring academic depth, practical relevance, and strategic alignment with governance reforms. As India moves toward digitally enabled public services, such programmes are vital in preparing officers to navigate and lead technology-driven change with confidence and foresight, as per the ministry. (ANI)

