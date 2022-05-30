Chennai, May 30 (PTI) Claiming that the "colonial system" of education is limited to awarding diplomas and degrees, and made youngsters job-seekers, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday asserted that the National Education Policy (NEP) emphasised more on imparting applied knowledge and skills in mother tongue.

Educationists and intellectuals should take up a thorough study of NEP as only then would they be able to appreciate its worth and scope and how it opens up enormous vistas to the youth, the Governor, who is the Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University, said while speaking at the 13th convocation here.

“The current education system which is largely a hangover of the colonial system limits the youths to degrees and diplomas and forces them to be job-seekers. It led to a large number of unemployed youths struggling very hard to find a suitable job,” he claimed.

Conferring degrees and awards at the function held on the university campus, the Governor, highlighting the NEP, and said the policy gives more emphasis on imparting applied knowledge and skills in mother tongue.

He urged the young graduates to become “job-givers” instead of being “job-seekers”

“Since 2014, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a paradigm shift in the way of looking at the country and its problems. Now, the country is looked at as one organic entity, and its problems are addressed comprehensively,” he said.

Congratulating women graduates for their excellent performance, Ravi said educated women are an asset to society and asked them to take up entrepreneurship ventures.

Lauding the varsity in bringing the vision document – 2030, he urged the university to have a long-term vision rather than for a decade or at least for the next 25 years coinciding with India's march into the “Amrit Kaal” of the next 25 years, when India would celebrate its 100th year of Independence.

Pro-Chancellor and State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, Director, IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University of Madras Prof K Parthasarathy, and Principal Secretary to Higher Education D Karthikeyan were among those who participated.

