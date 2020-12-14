Ujjain, Dec 14 (PTI) The BJP will organise meetings of farmers in various divisions of Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to dispel "misconceptions" being spread about the Centre's three new farm laws, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, thousands of farmers, protesting at various Delhi borders since November 26, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

"We are going to organise meets of farmers of Bhopal and Ujjain divisions on Tuesday," Patel told reporters in Ujjain on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief V D Sharma are going to address these gatherings to dispel the misunderstanding and "misconceptions being spread over the laws by the opposition", he said.

The meetings of farmers in Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa and Sagar divisions of the state would be held on Wednesday, he said.

Chouhan, V D Sharma and some Union ministers would address the cultivators, Patel said.

"Thereafter, we are going to reach out to farmers by meeting them at district, mandal and village levels," the minister said.

