New Delhi[India], December 29(ANI): One BSF constable was injured after a school bus collided with a car.

According to Delhi police, "a PCR call regarding an accident near K Block Mother dairy Saket was received on Friday morning. A school bus of Hop Hall Foundation R K Puram and a WegnaR Car were found in the accidental condition."

Two children who were there on the school bus during the time of the accident have been found safe.

The driver of WegonR, identified as Rahul Kumar, a constable in BSF suffered minor injuries. He got first aid from MAX Hospital and has been discharged.

"The bus driver is found to be at fault as he drove in the wrong carriageway", according to officials.

"The accident took place near K BLOCK between PVR Anupam And Khokha Market. Legal action will be taken", the police said. (ANI)

